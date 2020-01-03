What happens when a quality stock is no longer quality?

A simple question – but what happens when a previously ‘quality’ stock, no longer becomes quality? Ramiz Chelat, Citywire A-rated co-manager of $3 billion Vontobel Fund – Global Equity, believes managers must be quick to act.

Speaking in a 2020 global equity market update, the Vontobel fund manager said the emphasis on quality in markets cannot be a blind approach, as investors must pay closer attention to how the factors which previously caused a stock to be viewed as quality has changed.

‘Definition of quality hasn’t changed but quality of companies can change. An example of a company we considered higher quality and no longer consider higher quality is Bristol Myers. They had a drug called Optivo and were looking for approval for lung cancer indication from the FDA and they didn’t get it and that caused a sharp correction in the stock price,’ he said.

‘So there was a lot of risk around a single event which caused a problem and they didn’t have enough diversity in their portfolio of products. Also, the pipeline is another question that struggles to get confidence in. In general, the pharma and drugs space is an area to analyse a lot closer to ensure there is diversity and a strong pipeline.’

On the flipside, out-of-favour or lower quality sectors can show substantial improvement, he said. Chelat highlighted how the cruise line sector, for example, has begun to show a number of quality characteristics, which has drawn him to stocks such as Royal Caribbean.

‘What we have seen over the past 10 years is the industry becoming more consolidated with the top three players having around 75% market share, versus 50% 10 years ago. Supply has become more rational and supply growth has come down to mid-single digits and the returns are improving.

‘The new ships have returns of invested capital of 15-20% and they are replacing the old rust buckets that are being phased out, you are getting higher incremental returns as well. Royal Caribbean is taking market share and outperforming versus the sector.’

Elsewhere, Chelat believes there is a lot of potential in niche areas with strong market leaders, such as athletic footwear, where Nike and Adidas dominate more than half of market share. ‘New entrants have really found it difficult to enter this space.

Under Armour has done really well in the US but hasn’t done so well internationally, it hasn’t done so well outside of its core basketball category. It is difficult in terms of barrier and secular growth is a strong theme towards athleisure, which will continue, and the economic returns are high and have become higher as these businesses have become more direct-to-consumer and less reliant and wholesale partners.’

The Vontobel Fund – Global Equity, which Chelat co-runs with Citywire A-rated Matthew Benkendorf, returned 51.1% over the three years to the end of November 2019. This is while the average fund in the Equity – Global sector returned 29.9%.